FORT MILL, S.C. — Police in Fort Mill are asking for the public's help finding a 16-year-old boy with autism who disappeared from his family's home Friday.

Police said that 16-year-old David Morrison left his family's home on Elliott Street on January 18 after an argument with his mother.

Morrison is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 135 pounds. He has short, dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. Morrison was last seen wearing a blue, green and white longsleeve shirt that has a picture of a world map on it, as well as jeans and black LeBron James sneakers. His mother said he has autism but is high functioning.

Police said that Morrison was spotted by several workers at a Waffle House on Regent Parkway in Fort Mill Saturday. He was seen with a young female who has not been identified.

He was also reportedly at Nation Ford High School at 4:30 p.m. on January 19, where he was recognized by a teacher.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022.