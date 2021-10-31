Police: Ohio trick-or-treater finds metal object in candy

Fostoria police shared a social media post showing an object found in a KitKat bar after trick-or-treating in Fostoria.

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The Fostoria Police Division is urging caution after sharing a photo Sunday of a KitKat bar with something metal lodged in the middle of one of the candy pieces apparently found by a trick or treater.



The candy was turned in by an observant trick-or-treater, police said. The candy is said to have been collected in the area of North Union, Summit and Rock streets in Fostoria.



“Why…why would anyone do this?” the post from Fostoria Police Division said.



Police ask parents to please check their children’s candy before consumption.

Generally, legitimate reports of contaminated Halloween candy are not common. Our VERIFY team recently reported on the issue here.

The National Confectioners Association started a Halloween Candy Hotline in 1982 for police and poison control centers to report contaminated candy in the U.S. In an online article published in 2013, former NCA spokesperson Susan Smith told ABC News the organization shut down the hotline in 2012 because “tampering is extremely rare, and we don't even track it anymore because police just aren't seeing it.” A current NCA spokesperson also confirmed with VERIFY they no longer run the hotline due to this reason.