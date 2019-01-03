COLUMBIA, S.C. — Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. gathered to pack more than 100 laundry baskets filled with items needed by families displaced at Allen Benedict Court.

Items included bath towels and wash cloths, dish soap, paper plates, plastic cups and plastic ware.

"We saw the need that was happening with the events at Allen Benedict Court, says Jamesetta Lovett, of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Upsilon Omega Omega Chapter. "We knew that coming together as a collaborative unit, we could do more."

Hundreds of families were displaced in January after Allen Benedict Court was evacuated following a gas leak that killed Derrick Roper, 30 and Calvin Witherspoon, 61.

A month after the tragedy families are just getting settled into new homes.

"Having to move so abruptly and being relocated to various locations, many of them didn't have the opportunity to pack items, mainly just pack essentials," says India Mack, of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Omega Gamma Omega Chapter.

"We want to make sure that the families that are just now moving in will have what they need immediately," says Angela Brown, of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Nu Omega Chapter.

The baskets will be delivered to schools where students who lived at Allen Benedict Court attend. That includes C.A. Johnson High, W.A. Perry Middle, Watkins-Nance and Carver-Lyon Elementary schools.

Organizers hope their efforts will help families get back on their feet.

"By providing the items, it brings back a sense of normalcy to them reestablishing their households, says Dawn Jiles, of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Iota Omicron Sigma Chapter. "So, we are pleased to be able to assist in that and be a part of that."

The baskets will be delivered on March 1, 2019.