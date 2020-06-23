Free Bud Light Seltzer promised for Columbus if it renames to Flavortown

Thousands of people have signed a petition to rename Columbus 'Flavortown' in honor of celebrity chef Guy Fieri.

In the very slim chance that the petition is successful, Bud Light is prepared to provide the flavor.

According to a press release shared on behalf of the company, Bud Light is promising free Bud Light Seltzer for all of Columbus if the city does, in fact, change its name to "Flavortown." Bud Light has backed up its claim on social media, stating "Bud Light Seltzer for all of Flavortown if this happens."

The controversy surrounding Columbus, Ohio's name comes as the result of increased conversations regarding race in America following George Floyd's death on Memorial Day. Critics have pointed to the explorer's enslavement and general treatment of Native Americans as reasons why he shouldn't be honored, with some parks changing their names and Columbus, Ohio, even opting to remove statues of its namesake in recent weeks.