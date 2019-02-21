COLUMBIA, S.C. — Getting around town just got easier for Richland One high school students, thanks to the district’s partnership with the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET).

Students in grades 9-12 who are enrolled in a Richland One high school or program just need to present their ID to ride The COMET bus free. There are no route restrictions or other limitations. Students can ride the bus free during the school year and in the summer. The free bus fare only applies to the student pictured on the ID.

“We are very excited to have the youth of Richland One to be able to ride The COMET for free, unrestricted – to school, to the movies, to a friend’s house, to work – the possibilities are endless, seven days a week! Bus fare can now be used for something else,” said John Andoh, executive director and CEO of The COMET.

“Being able to ride The COMET free will be a tremendous advantage and convenience for our high school students, especially for students who need a reliable way to get to after-school jobs or to special programs, such as our Evening High School Program, for which they have to provide their own transportation,” said Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon.

Through the partnership, Richland One employees also can ride The COMET free by presenting their district ID.

For routes and other information about The COMET, go to here.