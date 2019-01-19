COLUMBIA, S.C. — In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the faith-based, nonprofit Home Works of America is doing a weekend push to serve others by providing free home repairs to homeowners who qualify.

The organization repaired four homes this weekend, including the home of Mary Woodward.

"Oh, it's so awesome," Woodward said. "It is so great to know that people still care about people."

Woodward has lived in her Columbia home for more than 30 years, but, as she's grown older, she says making repairs are not as easy as they used to be.

Her granddaughter gave Home Works a call a few months ago and, after getting the okay for repairs, on Saturday, the helped she hoped for finally arrived.

"They did what they said," Woodward said. " They came early in the morning. I looked out the window and saw them out there."

Home Works offers free repair services to those with low income, disabilities or who are elderly, all while mentoring the youth who volunteer.

To qualify the following requirements must be met:

The home to be repaired must have been owned and occupied by the homeowner for at least five years. The homeowner must intend to live in the home for at least five more years. Applicants may own no other real properties to qualify. Applicants may not be renters or landlords. The homeowner must meet income requirements -- all adults must be on passive income (Social Security, SSI, disability or retirement pension). Total household income may not exceed the HUD income Guideline for very low income.

"It shows so much love when people come out to help you get things done," Woodward said. "I couldn't do it and I couldn't find nobody else to do it."

To find out more about Home Works of America, including volunteer and donation opportunities click here.