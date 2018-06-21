Friday, June 22 is Take Your Dog to Work Day.

It was created in 1999 by Pet Sitters International (PSI), an educational association for professional pet sitters.

The goal is to celebrate the great companions dogs make and promote their adoptions. It is always celebrated on the Friday following Father's Day.

In its inaugural year, 300 businesses participated in the event according to PSI. While more companies have joined each, PSI doesn't track the participants because companies aren't required to register for the event.

