COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today will be mostly sunny, dry and warm, but the chance for rain returns for parts of the weekend.

Temperatures today will be in the middle to upper 70s. It will be a dry end to the workweek.

Clouds will increase tonight. Look for lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning. Most of the rain will be out of the area by noon.

Saturday afternoon should be dry and warm. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Clouds will increase Sunday. There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

Our latest in-house forecast model indicates the storms will start moving into the Midlands late Sunday and will continue through the early morning hours of Monday.

There will be a chance for severe weather too.

The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of the Midlands under a slight risk for severe weather Sunday. The threat may carry over into the early morning hours of Monday.

Damaging wind gusts will be the greatest threat, but flash flooding, hail and even an isolated tornado is possible.

The MIdlands is under a slight risk for flash flooding Sunday. Excessive rainfall will be possible Sunday afternoon into early Monday as well.

The Weather Prediction Center has indicated the Midlands could get up to 3" of rain over the next seven days with some isolated areas getting more.

The rain should be out of the early Monday and the weather will be quiet Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rain may return to the area Thursday.