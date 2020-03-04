COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry, pleasant weather today. Temperatures will be warming up as we move through the weekend.

High pressure will continue to dominate the area through Sunday. Sunny skies are expected today.

Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s this afternoon. Lows tonight will not be as cool. Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and warmer. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Even though the weather will be quiet over the weekend. Low humidity levels and gusty winds may increase the fire danger threat.

Outdoor burning is discouraged through Saturday due to the increased risk of fires.

Pollen levels will be high over the weekend. If you suffer from seasonal allergies, tree pollen may continue to cause you some issues.

Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few more clouds will be possible Sunday, but no rain is expected.

A cold front will approach the area Monday, but rain is not currently expected. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

The chance for showers and storms returns to the area Tuesday. Rain will be possible Wednesday too.

Thursday temperatures may warm into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.