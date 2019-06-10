COLUMBIA, S.C. — Visitation and funeral service has been set for the Lexington firefighter killed in the line of duty.

Lexington County Fire Service Fire Engineer Paul Edwin Quattlebaum, 46, a 22-year veteran of the department had been dispatched to a service call on Friday around 3:30 pm. On his way to the accident he and his partner saw a car crash in the 5200 block of Fairview road and stopped to check on those involved and while helping, Quattlebaum was struck by a semi-truck.

According to the Barr-Price funeral home the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Batesburg-Leesville Chapel.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Oct 8. At 4 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School Fine Arts Center located at 600 Summerland Ave Batesburg-Leesville SC 29006.

The visitation and funeral service are open to the public.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House, c/o Burn Foundation of America, 3614 J. Dewey Gray Circle, Building C, Augusta, GA 30309