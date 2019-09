GASTON, S.C. — Calhoun County and Lexington County fire crews responded to an early morning fire at a Gaston gas facility.

We are still gathering details, but are told the fire was put out before 4 a.m.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Lexington County Fire Services sent eight units and 18 firefighters to assist Calhoun crews.

