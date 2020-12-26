Anyone with information about this abduction is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at 704-866-6702, or call 911.

GASTONIA, N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old child. The Gastonia Police Department is searching for Kaysie Jay Lipscomb.

Lipscomb is 2 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and is believed to be wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.

Police believe she may have been abducted by Raheem Tyshawn Pate, a 31-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is missing two teeth and is believed to be 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Pate may be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag number HLE9661.

