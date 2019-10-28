REIDSVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Corrections needs your help finding an inmate that was accidentally released last week.

According to a news release, Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released from Rogers State Prison in Reidsville on Friday around 11:30 a.m.

The GDOC Fugitive Unit and US Marshals are currently trying to locate him and get him back in custody.

He’s 31-years-old, is around 5’9” tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to prison records, he was convicted of aggravated child molestation and two counts of rape.

If you see him, you should call 911 and NOT approach him.

GDOC

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Warrants: Georgia mom beat child to death after he soiled his diaper

Bo Dukes indicted on new rape charges in Houston County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.