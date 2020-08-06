HOUSTON — Hundreds, if not thousands, are expected to pay their respects to George Floyd in Houston over the next two days.

A public viewing is scheduled for Monday afternoon, and a private funeral service is set for Tuesday.

Streaming coverage as mourners and supporters gather at the Fountain of Praise Church in southwest Houston.

Here's what you need to know today:

Latest George Floyd updates for Monday, June 8th:

George Floyd's public viewing is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. today

It will be at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Only 500 people will be allowed in the church at any given time during the visitation. Those 500 people will be socially distanced and mourners will be asked to wear face coverings and gloves. Get more details here.

They took the red-eye from California

11:18 a.m. - These two gentlemen took the red eye flight from San Francisco to Houston so they could honor George Floyd. “We represent 45,000 workers that are really sick and tired of the social injustice in this country.”

Line of mourners waiting for public visitation goes around the church

11:12 a.m. - 50 minutes until visitation starts & just look at how much this line has grown. Now curling around FountainLife Center & into empty lot nearby & back into parking lot. Plenty of parking left here. Buses should start rolling to church soon.

Messages are on their shirts and in the flowers

11 a.m. - So many different t-shirts with powerful messages out here as people wait to pay their respects to George Floyd. One one group put "BLM" for Black Lives Matters on the back of one of the floral arrangements.

Handing out unity ribbons

10:44 a.m. - A community church member is handing out unity ribbons to mourners in line as they wait to pay their final respects.

All the way from Seattle

10:35 a.m. - Tyronne Harvey drove from Seattle to Houston to pay his respects to George Floyd & his family today.

Mourners lining up outside the church

10:12 a.m. - Hundreds of people are already lined up for the viewing, which begins at noon. More than a dozen shuttles are being used in rotation to transport mourners to and from the church, which is located in southwest Houston

George Floyd's golden casket arrives for Houston viewing

9:15 a.m. - The body of George Floyd arrives at Fountains of Praise church in a beautiful golden casket for today's public viewing. His private funeral will take place tomorrow.

Dallas man paints portrait of George Floyd for his Houston memorial

Brett White traveled from Dallas to attend the public viewing for George Floyd in Houston and he painted this portrait. Listen to his explanation of the symbols in this painting.

"A martyr for change"

"George Floyd has become a martyr for change," says Bishop James Dixon. Dixon will be among a powerful lineup of speakers at George Floyd's funeral Tuesday. They'll try to channel the wide range of emotions Floyd's brutal killing has stirred up in Houston and across the globe.

11-year-old helps put out American flags on route to George Floyd's funeral

This is just one of the many touching ways Houstonians are preparing to say a final farewell to George Floyd.

Houston mayor asks public to spread out arrival time for viewing

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is asking that people don't all come to the visitation at noon, that they spread it out over the six-hour public viewing.

Bun B: People of color cannot stop racism by themselves, now is not the time to be indifferent

Houston rapper Bun B recently spoke with KHOU 11’s Matt Musil about George Floyd, racism and Colin Kaepernick’s future.

Joe Biden to meet with George Floyd's family in Houston ahead of funeral

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Houston today, the farthest he's traveled from home since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He's scheduled to meet with the family of George Floyd, a Biden spokesman tells CBS News. Biden will not attend Floyd's funeral but will deliver a taped message. Biden's team says the presidential candidate didn't want to disrupt the funeral service with extra security precautions by attending in person.

Incredible images of Black Lives Matters rallies in Austin and Los Angeles

These images are going viral on Twitter this morning with the hashtag #GeorgeFloyd. They show tens of thousands participating in peaceful marches over the weekend: