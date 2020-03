COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia police have reopened the Gervais Street bridge after closing it for a brief period of time Monday night.

The bridge was temporarily closed while police said they were searching for a stabbing suspect.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Police say the two were friends and a male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was located and the bridge reopened around 8:10 p.m., according to police.