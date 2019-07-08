SUMTER, S.C. — A prayer vigil was held for the family of 5-year-old Nevaeh Adams, who went missing after her mother was found murdered on Monday.

Dozens of people gathered to uplift the family, with some calling for a miracle and saying they "won't give up" until the child is found.

"I put the blood of Jesus over every relative and every friend," Tomeka Cerone said. "God is still in control."

Family, friends, and strangers to the family gathered in support.

"Just to show unity from the community and just basically to let the family know that, as a community, we're here for support," Shirley Starling said.

Based on evidence from the suspect, police now believe that Adams may have been killed. Her body has still not been found. Dianne Blair, who was at the vigil, says she's still hopeful for a positive outcome.

"I pray they find her alive. Just got to stay prayed up," Blair said.

The group asked for continued prayers from the community as they work through this difficult time.