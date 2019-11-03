COLUMBIA, S.C. — The family of a man killed while riding his bike is speaking out after the loss of one of their youngest siblings.

Officials say Marcus Anderson, 30, was struck by a car and died around 10:30 Saturday night while riding his bike on Lower Richland Blvd. in Hopkins, SC.

He died shortly after arriving to the emergency room, according to officials.

Emotions were still raw Sunday as Anderson's family recalled the moment they found out about his death.

"Devastated. That's my baby brother," Michelle Anderson said. "It hurt."

His sister Michelle said he had a sense of humor that brought smiles to those around him.

"He was the jokester out of all of us," she said. "You'd fall in love with him. He would keep us laughing all the time."

"We're not going to sit here and wonder why; ask god why," Carolyn Eleazer, his first cousin, said. "Just going to remember Marcus the way he was, which was an awesome human being. I guess God needed him more than we did."

South Carolina's bicycle and pedestrian death rates are ranked among some of the worst in the nation, according to the state Department of Transportation.

If you do plan to ride a bike, you should wear protective gear that makes you more visible to others and remain focused and alert.