HPD: Man says he was removing gun from waistband when he accidentally shot and killed girlfriend

HOUSTON — A man told Houston police the shooting death of his girlfriend, age 23, inside their south side apartment was an accident.

The shooting was reported at about 12 a.m. Tuesday morning at a residence along Goforth Street.

The man, 22, told police he was removing his gun when it went off, shooting his girlfriend in the chest. She died at the scene.

The boyfriend is cooperating with the investigation. Police said there were two other roommates at the home at the time of the shooting, and they were also questioned about the shooting.

No names have been released, and no charges have been filed in the case, which will be referred to a grand jury for review.

Police later released this statement about what happened:

"The victim and her boyfriend, 22, were inside the woman's apartment at the above address when the boyfriend stated he removed a pistol from his waistband and accidently discharged his weapon. The fired round struck his girlfriend in the chest. The male called out for help and the victim's roommates called 911. All administered first aid to the victim until Houston Fire Department paramedics arrived and pronounced the woman deceased."

