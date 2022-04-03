Gov. DeSantis defends 'Don't Say Gay' Bill as it heads to Florida Senate vote on Monday

The bill would prohibit discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in the classroom when it's not age appropriate.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial House Bill 1557, dubbed the 'Don't Say Gay' bill by critics, will be voted on by the Florida Senate on Monday.

Governor Ron DeSantis voiced his support for the bill Friday in Jacksonville and is displeased with the way the bill has been portrayed in 'the media.'

"Yea you can create a false narrative, you can stage a protest, you can do all those things, but you're not telling the truth about what's actually there," DeSantis said.

"You actually look at the bill and it says no sexual instruction in grades pre-k through three. How many parents want their kindergarteners to have transgenderism or something injected into classroom instruction," he added.

Several students at Florida schools walked-out to protest the bill on Thursday.

The bill prohibits schools, “from discouraging or prohibiting parental notification and involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, emotional, or physical well-being.”

It also gives parents the right to pursue legal options if they believe a school’s procedures are infringing on their “fundamental right…to make decisions regarding the upbringing and control of their children.”