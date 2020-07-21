Gov. Parson calls charges on McCloskeys ‘outrageous’

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges on Monday against the couple who confronted protesters with guns back in June

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Mike Parson shared his thoughts on Twitter after a St. Louis couple was charged for brandishing their guns at protesters in a Central West End neighborhood in June.

Gov. Parson called St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s actions towards the couple “outrageous.”

Below is what Gov. Parson said in a series of tweets Monday evening,

“Kim Gardner’s action toward the McCloskeys is outrageous. Even worse, the Circuit Attorney’s office has admitted there is a backlog of cases and dozens of homicides that haven’t been prosecuted, yet she has accelerated this case forward. We must prioritize laws that keep our citizens safe over political motivations. Kim Gardner owes every single family who has had a loved one murdered an explanation on why she has acted on the McCloskey case instead of theirs. Her inaction is not fostering an environment of safety for the many communities and neighborhoods in St. Louis she serves.”

Kim Gardner’s action toward the McCloskeys is outrageous.



Even worse, the Circuit Attorney’s office has admitted there is a backlog of cases and dozens of homicides that haven’t been prosecuted, yet she has accelerated this case forward. — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 20, 2020

The Associated Press reported on July 18 Gov. Parson told a radio host that based upon the information he’s received; it is likely he would pardon the McCloskeys if they were charged.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges on Monday against the couple who confronted protesters with guns back in June. Mark and Patricia McCloskey were charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The unlawful use of a weapon charge is a class E felony, which can carry a sentence of up to four years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

According to the probable cause statement, Mark McCloskey screamed at protesters as he was armed with a semi-automatic rifle. Court documents said he lowered the rifle and pointed it at the group of protesters walking through the gate and onto the street and sidewalk of Portland Place.

The probable cause statement said Patricia McCloskey was armed with what was later determined to be a semi-automatic handgun. Court documents said she began yelling at the protesters to “go” while pointing the gun with her finger on the trigger at protesters.

The probable cause statement also said since June 28, the McCloskeys have made public statements describing the incident – it also said Mark McCloskey has repeatedly acknowledged he and his wife brandished the weapons.