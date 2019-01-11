GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2 is digging into some court documents.

33-year-old Tori Stimpson is charged with Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.

Greensboro Police say she left a child on the porch of a home on Benjamin Benson Street in the middle of the night Sunday. The incident time is reported as 1:45 a.m.

We don't know the child's age. The residents were home, brought the baby inside and called 911.

The resident who discovered the baby tells WFMY News 2 that Stimpson is a friend of the family, and she 'has some problems,' so he didn't want to elaborate any further.

Records at the Guilford County Courthouse reveal a timeline of events.

Stimpson abandoned her child at 1:45 a.m. She lives only a couple of houses down from where she left the child.

Then, a police report indicated she was arrested at 3:45 that same Sunday afternoon on an unrelated charge. Greensboro Police say someone called 911 on her for having a knife in a parking lot on Executive Drive. She was arrested for having a Concealed Weapon and given a $500 bond.

Police say she didn't threaten anyone with that knife. Two days later on October 29 she was charged with leaving her child.

She faces a misdemeanor.

We combed through her criminal record and Stimpson has 30-plus other charges in Guilford County beginning in 2011.

The charges range from Resisting a Public Officer, Assault and Battery, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Reckless Driving to Endanger, Hit and Run, Disturbing a Casket/Grave Marker, and Burning Personal Property.

Of note, she had a Misdemeanor Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor criminal charge in 2014. Court documents say she was charged with that on October 6, 2014. That's the exact same charge she faces now, five years later.

Greensboro Police say she faces a misdemeanor charge for abandoning her baby because of the circumstances: the baby was left with friends of her family, and the residents were home at the time.

Police say if the circumstances posed more danger to the child, the charges would be different.

A representative of the District Attorney's Office said they are not handling this case.