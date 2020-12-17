"She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student with a special interest in art and fashion design," officials said in a statement.

A student at Greenville High School was killed Monday after a car struck her house, district officials said.

Aramis Mora, who was a senior at GHS, was virtually learning from home at the time the incident occurred.

Officials said Mora grew up attending Greenville ISD schools her entire academic career.

"She was known for her sweet, calm spirit and for being an excellent student with a special interest in art and fashion design," school officials said in a statement.

There will be a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Thursday at the family's home located at 4701 Henry St.