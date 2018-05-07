CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a new push for parents to talk to their kids and other parents about gun safety before sending them into someone else's home.

Before letting your kids go to a friend's house, officials are saying there are a few questions that need to be asked.

"Parents [should] ask each other whether or not they have guns locked up in their homes before sending their children to play," said Dr. Graham Barden.

And even if though it might be uncomfortable -- it could save a child's life.

"[It may be] uncomfortable but it's a conversation that we all need," Dr. Barden said. "We need to have our guns locked up."

The CDC says each day, 78 children are injured or killed in America by a gun. That includes Charlotte.

Earlier in the year, a 10-year-old was accidentally shot by a teenager.

A doctor in Texas was so concerned, he started a program that gives parents a firsthand look at how their child would react if they found a firearm.

In North Carolina, 51 kids were killed by a gun in 2016, 97 were hospitalized and there were at least 314 reports of emergency visits.

Karen Fisher, a gun expert and safety instructor, believes teaching kids explicitly through hands-on training will lower accidents and deaths.

"One in three households in America have a gun," Fisher said. "You may never have one but that does not mean that your child's not gonna go three doors down and be in a home with a gun."

