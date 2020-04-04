COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster expanded the non-essential business list to include furniture stores, department stores, clothing stores, shoe stores, jewelry stores, florists, sporting goods stores, book an music stores, luggage stores, and home furnishing stores.

What's not included in that list, hardware stores and home improvement stores.

Lowe's Home Improvement and Home Depot are seeing plenty of customers around the Midlands.

On Friday, News 19 ventured out and saw a parking lot full at a local Lowe's.

However, they are working to make sure customers and employees are safe.

Saying in a statement:

Within 24 hours, we created and deployed an app to all associate smart phones that counts customer traffic and alerts the team to changes they need to make, such as placing associates at entrances to only allow customers in when other customers leave. Additionally, we’ve created social distance ambassadors who are leveraging the signage and new floor markers we’ve placed in all stores to help enforce proper social distancing guidelines.

They've also put plexiglass up at check out areas and provided employees with gloves and masks all to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

If you are encouraged to do a Do It Yourself project, Lowe's is asking that people make signs, with items already found in your home, for first responders and essential workers. It's all a part of their #BuildThanks campaign.