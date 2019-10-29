ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two organizations came together at the Zimmerman boys and girls club in Orangeburg to help curb hunger in the state of South Carolina.

Healthy Blue, Blue Choice Health of SC awarded $20,000 to Harvest Hope food bank to support the mobile food pantry program.

The program will serve thousands of families with food essentials such as fresh produce, bread to help combat hunger in Orangeburg county.

"It was no brainier to work and collaborate with Harvest hope as apart of our social initiative" says Donna Williams, marketing lead for Healthy Blue, "We awarded them a $20,000 donation which will cover 20 counties that they serve and today we're in Orangeburg doing a food market."

"Twenty three percent of Orangeburg county youth are food insecure and that means they might not know where there next meal is coming from" says Wendy Broderick, CEO of Harvest Hope Food bank, "Two hundred Orangeburg families are going to receive fresh produce fresh bread and non-perishable items. So tonight and maybe tomorrow night and maybe the next night they will know where their next meal is coming from."

