GASTONIA, N.C. -- On Friday, a funeral will be held to commemorate the life of Maddox Ritch, the 6-year-old boy with special needs who disappeared Saturday, September 22 from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia.

A visitation was held Thursday evening at Raymer-Kepner Funeral home in Huntersville. The emotion was on full display, with hundreds showing up to pay their respects.

For the first time since the frantic, five day search, Maddox's family spoke to the media.

“He had a contagious smile and he was a happy child," said Lindley, who is the sister of Maddox's mother. "Everything you hear about Maddox is true, every bit of it."

His disappearance touched people beyond the Carolina, with many showing up to his visitation with teddy bears or balloons which his family says were some of his favorite toys.

“We realize that our prayers are your prayers also and then our tears are your tears, too," Lindley said.

As night drew upon the funeral home, Maddox revealed himself in a sunset that ignited the sky. The subtle reminders are all the family has left.

“She’s going through more than I think we can ever comprehend," Delores said of her sister.

Delores made it a point to thank the community for all their support, acknowledging that time will pass but the hole in their hearts will never heal.

“There’s not enough words to express the loss," she said.

The investigation is ongoing.

In the latest update from law enforcement on Wednesday, police confirmed Maddox was in Rankin Lake Park the Saturday of his disappearance.

The answer everyone waits on, his cause of death, has yet to be released by the medical examiner.

