ERNUL, N.C. — Missing 3-year-old, Casey Hathaway has been found alive.

That’s after the little boy was reported missing Tuesday by his grandmother after he wandered away while playing with other kids outside.

Rescuers found Casey Thursday night after he spent two nights outside in the cold. He was found wearing his jacket and it was still zipped up.

Craven County Sheriff, Chip Hughes, said “The little fellow is happy, and his parents are very happy as well. When he saw his little sister, he had a big smile on his face. I can tell you that it’s just very touching.”

RELATED: The Search For Casey Hathaway | What We Know So Far

Casey’s mother, Brittany Hathaway was overcome with emotion saying, “We just want to tell everyone that we are very thankful that you took the time out to come search for Casey and pray for him. He is good, he is good.”

She said her 3-year-old boy has already made a special request, “He’s up and talking and already asked to watch Netflix. So he is good.”

Casey’s father said, “We just want to thank everybody for coming out all the prayers it means a lot.”

RELATED: 'Emergency Search' On For Missing 3-Year-Old Boy In Craven Co.

Sheriff Hughes was also overcome with emotion, “It’s a great evening. We brought Casey to his family just like we said we were going to do. We did not give up. We were very persistent.”

Shane Grier, with Chocowinity Rescue said he was following a tip when he heard Casey and disentangled him from some briars before carrying him out of the woods.”

According to the FBI, he is in good health, is talking and is being evaluated by doctors at Carolina East Medical Center.