JONESBORO, Ga. -- Authorities are asking for help in determining the identity of a man who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Jonesboro, Georgia.

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Valley Hill Road and Mockingbird Trail on March 4.

The man is believed to have been between 14 and 19 years old. He was 5'6" and weighed between 160 and 190 pounds.

This is the victim's sketch composite and his tattoos:

PHOTOS: Unknown man struck and killed in Jonesboro

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to call Sgt. Flaherty at 770-473-3932.

