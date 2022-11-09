$3 million awarded to SC Dept. of Mental Health to expand Mobile Crisis program in 10 counties

Agency will receive $750,000 a year for four years to add certified peer support specialists to assist those experiencing mental health crisis

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) has awarded the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) a $3 million grant to expand mobile crisis services in 10 high-need counties in the state.

The money -- $750,000 a year for four years -- will allow SCDMH to expand its existing Mobile Crisis program in Abbeville, Aiken, Anderson, Chesterfield, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Newberry, and Saluda counties. SCDMH will add certified peer support specialists to assist master-level clinicians responding to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and provide follow-up. Also, at least one law enforcement agency in each of the ten counties will receive funding for tablets and data service plans to facilitate using telehealth services with Mobile Crisis. Doing so will increase law enforcement’s options for including mental health professionals as they respond to incidents with mental health components.

Mobile Crisis is a statewide, 24/7/365 program created by SCDMH to enhance its crisis services array by providing statewide capacity for on-site, emergency, psychiatric screening and assessment.

The program builds and maintains partnerships with local law enforcement, hospital systems, judges, other social service agencies, community providers, and other mental health providers in order to provide access and link those experiencing psychiatric crises to appropriate levels of care, reduce hospitalizations, and reduce unnecessary emergency department visits.

According to SCDMH, the agency provides clinical services to approximately 100,000 patients each year, about 30,000 of whom are children. s South Carolina’s public mental health system, SCDMH provides outpatient mental health care through a network of 16 community mental health centers and associated clinics serving all 46 counties and inpatient psychiatric treatment in three state hospitals. In addition to mental health services, SCDMH provides nursing care to eligible veterans through a network of state veterans nursing homes.