On 13th trip across US on bike, one man hopes each stop also starts an important conversation

William Galloway stopped in Cayce on Sunday. He'll head to Barnwell next - and then to Florida. He's pushed forward by a subject very personal to him.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAYCE, S.C. — A special traveler made a stop in Cayce on Sunday afternoon on his 13th trip across America. William Galloway hopes his journey will have people talking about brain injuries and getting people the help they need.

When you see him on his bike taking a journey around the country, one movie may come to mind, Forrest Gump. One man and the open road.

“It’s the most common thing that’s been thrown at me,” William said.

He said Mr. Gump is just one of the nicknames people around the country call him.

“I had some elementary school kids call me Bicycle Bill," he said.

Bill said his bike is his life as he hasn't lived in a traditional home in five years.

“Been crisscrossing across America since 2017...37,500 miles, three bicycles, five trailers is where I’m at right now,” he said.

And it's all about raising awareness for a health issue that's near to his heart.

“My real goal the first time across was to get to a place called Amen Clinic," Bill said. "It’s a place [for] people with brain and mood disorders. I got hit by a drunk driver when I was 43. I’m 60 now and for everything I went through in the medical field, I shouldn’t be out here."

He said the road and his bike are the best medicine for his condition. From city to city, he hopes to bring attention to people with brain injuries.

"Some people just want to just hear your story. Some people say, 'You inspire my son' or 'You inspire my wife,” he said.

Bill said that, as the saying goes, life is unpredictable - like a box of chocolates.

"You never know what you're going to get," Bicycle Bill said.

His next stop is Barnwell and, after that, he's on to Florida for a new bike.