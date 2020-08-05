COLUMBIA, S.C. — For roughly 90 minutes on Friday, Midlands' business and political leaders thought of ways to encourage employees and customers to safely return to a new normal.

The Resilient Midlands Economic Recovery Task Force met again for the 2nd time this month in an effort to spur economic return while not risking public health.

Columbia Assistant City Manager Missy Gentry said the city’s parking spots are starting to get some use again.

“We are counting spaces. So, we've been counting from the beginning how many vacant spaces it is and we certainly see an uptick in parkers on the street and even in our garages. We believe a lot of those are employees of businesses that have reopened,” Gentry said.

The city will not be enforcing all parking measures yet however, until they have a better idea when operations will return to a new normal.

In other areas there are also signs of increasing travel.

Jason Outman with Experience Columbia SC said hotels did slightly better to start the month of May.

“Currently our hotels, we finished April at about a 30-31 percent hotel occupancy, which actually is not that bad considering nationally hotels are running about 15 percent. So, we've actually performed pretty well in our region. And last week our hotel occupancy finished at 34 percent, so we are seeing an uptick there,” Outman said on the call.

However, not everything is ramping back up.

Outman told the task force the convention center’s events of March through May were cancelled but did have hope for a cornhole tournament coming to the city later this summer.

Future event organizers are also preparing for so-called ‘hybrid’ meetings, featuring some people at the meetings while others watch remotely. And, Experience Columbia is going to begin highlighting taking local vacations to Columbia’s outdoor activities and entertainment spots, according to Outman.

In the meantime, the task force will split into small groups to focus on things like tourism, sports, small businesses and others.

Specifically, restaurant owners on the call said it's been challenging to navigate occupancy limits and outdoor seating, with some making the decision not to open yet.

Saluda's owner Steve Cook said they had 300 guests this week, but had new challenges to manage.

“We had guests that come in all the time and want us to take their picture with their phones so they can post it on Instagram, which we love. Our servers were trying to limit person-to-person contact so we're not touching their cellphones. I mean things like that, that came up the first night, we didn't foresee that happening. So, we're learning more and more every day,” Cook said.

He also asked the city’s help in procuring thermometers and providing signage advocating public health protocols.

Mayor Benjamin told Cook and others they want to put together kits for reopening businesses potentially featuring protective gear and the signage encouraging public health protocols, especially social distancing.

The Mayor also clarified the city's curfew is the only city limitation on business activity at this time and asked business owners and customers to follow the Governor’s executive orders.

The task force plans to meet again this month.