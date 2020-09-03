ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Several students from an Adams 14 School District middle school were transported to the hospital on Monday after ingesting marijuana-infused edible candy.

South Adams Fire said they responded to Adams City Middle School about 2:30 p.m. for students with chest pains.

The district said 11 students ingested the candy, and 9 were transported.

A letter sent to parents says a "number of students" reported feeling nauseated and dizzy.

"Out of an abundance of caution, school officials called for ambulance support," the letter says.

The district said students will only be released to parents at the end of the school day.

Adams City Middle School is located at 4451 E. 72nd Ave. in Commerce City.

