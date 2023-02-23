Some addresses along St. Andrews Road under second boil water advisory in week

The general area has experienced three boil water advisories since late December.

IRMO, S.C. — Days after a boil water advisory expired in the area of St. Andrews Road and Lake Murray Boulevard, some of the same addresses are under a new one.

Columbia Water announced on Thursday afternoon that St. Andrews Road from Lake Murray Boulevard to Thames Valley Road is under a boil water advisory due to a two-inch water main break.

The advisory is a precaution taken whenever water pressure drops or stops completely due to the possibility that bacteria could enter the water system. Columbia Water will perform tests to ensure that the water is safe to drink and lift the advisory at that time.

For now, residents and businesses in this area should boil water used for cooking, drinking, or making ice for a full minute before using it.

Over the previous weekend, an advisory including the Coatesworth subdivision and many of the same addresses north of Lake Murray Boulevard was put in place. The advisory, which was caused by a damaged six-inch water during planned construction in the area, was lifted on Sunday.