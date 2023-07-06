Why the Canadian wildfire smoke is more dangerous than other air quality issues

The microscopic particles can go deep into your lungs and even get into your bloodstream.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of people are impacted by the wildfire smoke coming from Canada. It's causing air quality alerts for 3/4 of the U.S.

Yes, it's hazy, but what makes the wildfire smoke different than other air quality concerns are the particles.

WHAT'S IN WILDFIRE SMOKE?

According to the EPA, wildfire smoke is comprised of a mix of things:

gaseous pollutants, hazardous air pollutants, water vapor, and particle pollution.



This particle pollution represents a main component of wildfire smoke and what the EPA calls the 'principal public health threat'.

Particle pollution may be called different things. Interchangeable words would be: particles, particulate matter, or simply, PM.



A particle is a general term for a mix of solid and liquid droplets in the air.

Particles can be made up of different components, including acids (e.g., sulfuric acid), inorganic compounds (e.g., ammonium sulfate, ammonium nitrate, and sodium chloride), organic chemicals, soot, metals, soil or dust particles, and biological materials (e.g., pollen and mold spores).

WHY THE SIZE OF THE PARTICLE MATTERS

Particles come in all shapes and sizes. For example, the EPA has a graphic showing the difference between a strand of human hair, fine beach sand,

as well as dust, pollen, and mold. Even smaller than all those items, are the

particles found in wildfire smoke. You can see them with a microscope.