COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, Oct. 29, the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's injunction against the state of South Carolina's attempt to exclude Planned Parenthood from its Medicaid roster because the health organization provided abortions at their clinics in Columbia and Charleston.

US Circuit Judges Harvie Wilkinson, Julius Richardson, and James Wynn agreed that the original individual plaintiff, a Medicaid recipient, would likely prevail in her case based on the merits of her claim that, first, the Medicaid Act's free-choice-of-provider provision confers on "any individual" a private right to sue for choice; and second, South Carolina denied the plaintiff the right to select the willing, qualified family-planning provider of her choice.

In his ruling, Wilkinson writes: In addition, a plain-language reading of the provision’s mandate—that states “must” furnish Medicaid recipients the right to choose among providers “qualified to perform the service or services required”—bars states from excluding providers for reasons unrelated to professional competency.

The suit was brought in 2018 after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed an order to remove Planned Parenthood from the state's list of acceptable health care providers for Medicaid recipients.

Wilkinson writes further in his decision: We do not doubt that South Carolina’s termination of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic (PPSAT)’s provider agreement was intended “to further [its] own legitimate interests in protecting prenatal life.” Reasonable people can disagree with how Congress chose to balance state flexibility on the one hand, and enforcement of federal entitlements on the other. But in all events federal courts are ill-suited to second-guess this act of political judgment in the Medicaid Act. An injury so concrete and a right so clear is something that the courts must respect, else we forsake natural and straightforward readings of statutory text in favor of spinning ever-finer webs of circumvention that lead to our desired outcomes. To subscribe to this portentous course is to abandon the very source of our authority and the mandate that alone makes the Third Branch a distinctive organ of our government. The judgment of the district court is affirmed."

Of note: Judge Wilkinson was appointed to the court by Ronald Reagan, Wynn by Barak Obama, and Richardson by Donald Trump.