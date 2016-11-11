Drunk without a sip of alcohol? Health expert explains Auto-Brewery Syndrome

Auto-Brewery Syndrome is a rare and likely underdiagnosed illness that can make a person feel drunk just by consuming carbohydrates.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There aren't many known cases of Auto-Brewery Syndrome but it's thought to be underdiagnosed. A person with the syndrome feels drunk after eating a large amount of carbohydrates. Those carbs metabolize in the intestines, and the gut creates a fermentation process turning the food into alcohol.

ABC10 Health Expert Dr. Payal Kohli said too much of certain types of bacteria and yeast is believed to cause this.

"We've seen it in adults and in children, both men and women, but what we tend to see is it's people who have kind of chronic illness, particularly chronic GI illness such as Crohn's disease or SIBO, which is small intestinal bacterial overgrowth syndrome, short gut syndrome," Kohli said. "We've also seen higher risk in patients with diabetes and obesity because again, those types of conditions can throw your gut flora out of whack. But really, it can also happen in healthy people as well."

If you can get a diagnosis, the treatment involves getting your gut flora back to where it should be.

"Usually probiotics sort of restore the good organisms, some kind of antifungals or antibiotics or combination of both types of medicines to kill that bad bacteria and bad yeast that's causing this kind of fermentation. Then change some of your dietary patterns," Kohli said. "We know certain dietary patterns, lack of sleep, a certain lifestyle, behavioral things, not moving your bowels every single day — all of those types of conditions can also increase your risk for this type of phenomena."

Kohli said treating both the mind and body helps restore a healthy gut.