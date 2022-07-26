Doctors suggest adjusting sleep schedules before kids head back to school

Doctors say adjusting a sleep schedule should be done gradually, starting a week or two before the first day.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer fun is winding down for many students in Kentuckiana as the new school year approaches.

Trying to get back into the habit of a sleep schedules is important, especially for kids.

They suggest getting them into bed about 15 minutes earlier each night.

UofL’s Sleep Team also believes the same needs to be done in the morning.

“Waking up 15 to 20 minutes earlier each morning will therefore naturally promote an earlier bedtime at night, alleviating that extra potential stress, anxiety about ‘oh my gosh, I need to fall asleep – I need to fall asleep now.’ That doesn’t work, that makes things worse, usually,” Courtney Minor said.

Another suggestion is ensuring your kids’ bedroom environment and routines promote uninterrupted sleep.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, here is the amount of sleep children should get by age group:

Preschoolers (3 to 5-years-old) – 10 to 13 hours of sleep

School-age (6 to 13-years old) – 9 to 11 hours of sleep

Teens (ages 14 to 17-years old) – 8 to 10 hours of sleep

The foundation said adhering to these schedules not only help kids achieve better sleep, but help them perform their best while in the classroom.

