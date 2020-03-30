COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Beaufort County senator said the hospitals in his County are preparing for a potential surge in patients due to coronavirus.

This weekend, Beaufort County Senator Tom Davis, Republican, recorded a social media video while inspecting two climate-controlled hospital tents outside Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

He said the two tents are just one way the County’s hospitals are getting ready for potential patients.

“Those hospitals are not designed to handle a surge, they're not designed to do a high volume of business. As we move forward with the coronavirus situation, as we have more cases, and inevitably some of those cases are going to require hospitalization, I think it's important for my constituents to know that adequate contingency plans are being put into place,” Davis said on a video call Monday.

Senator Davis said in the southern part of Beaufort County, Hilton Head Hospital is considering leasing hotel rooms and re-purposing rooms at its medical office across the street.

Davis described the potential options as preliminary.

In the meantime, the Senator added he's focused on making sure some of the federal relief funding and supplies in the recently passed bill makes its way to South Carolina hospitals.

“I want to make sure that money is being appropriated in a way that addresses these healthcare concerns, that addresses having the supplies on hand, that makes sure the medical personnel in a sufficient number. All of these things are critical importance to my constituents. And so, I'm going to be working throughout the next several days to provide the best information that I can. But I do think we are prepared in the event a surge arises,” Davis said.

The hospitals do not currently need the extra beds and rooms but wanted to prepare for any increased demand on resources, according to Davis.

Davis said the Senate is also working its way through budget proposals after the House passed its budget proposal earlier this year. The Beaufort Senator said due to coronavirus, they are expecting revenues and spending priorities to change, potentially dramatically, in the Senate version.

It’s not clear when the South Caroline Senate will return for regular session.