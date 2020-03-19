SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — The Red Cross is asking for the community’s help to restock their blood supply after COVID-19 concerns led to shortages across the state.

So far, they’ve seen close to 6,000 blood donations go uncollected because of blood drive cancellations, according to Maya Franklin, a spokesperson for the organization.

“We don’t want to get to a point where we have another health care crisis on top of what we’re already experiencing with the coronavirus outbreak," Franklin said. "That additional healthcare crisis could be a blood supply that’s been depleted."

Since the outbreak, they’ve increased protection measures by checking donor temperatures before they enter their facilities. They’re also increasing guest and faculty sanitation measures.

“We want people to know that donating blood is a safe process,” Franklin said. “We would encourage anyone who is feeling healthy and well, who has not been exposed to the coronavirus, to take some time out to donate blood.”

To make a donation appointment or find locations to donate visit RedCross.org.