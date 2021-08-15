Boil water advisory issued for one Calhoun County community

The advisory will likely continue into Monday morning or later for a handful of neighbors in the Sandy Run community.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency is urging residents of one local community to boil their water after a water main repair on Sunday.

The agency said the advisory impacts residents in the Sandy Run community and is necessary for any water used for cooking, drinking, or ice. The announcement comes following a water main repair in the area. Areas impacted including 1314 through 1584 Old State Road as well as Julie Lane and Berry Hill Lane.

As of about 2 p.m. the Emergency Management agency was urging residents to continue these safety measures for the next 24 hours - or until they are told otherwise by local authorities.

The news comes just one day after another boil water advisory along Old State Road from addresses 2153 to 2301. This one also included Monarch Road, Soft Breezes Lane, Stabler Hill Road, Foxglove Drive, Carolina Lane, Sassafras Lane, and Veterans Lane.