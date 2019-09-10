ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill and Fort Mill schools, along with Winthrop University, canceled classes after a large water main break spilled millions of gallons of water Wednesday afternoon.

A boil water advisory remains in effect for most of York County.

"Due to a 24-inch water main break at the Rock Hill water filter plant on Cherry Road, we ask York County and municipal water customers to reduce water use as much as possible while crews work to isolate the problem," the City of Rock Hill posted on Facebook.

Schools in Fort Mill and Rock Hill will be closed Thursday, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Winthrop University canceled classes for Thursday and Friday.

"These interruptions in service will impact the use of restroom facilities and potable drinking water," Fort Mill Schools announced. "York County Emergency Management has recommended that we close school facilities."

Fort Mill Schools has announced a makeup day for Friday, October 18.

Clinton College announced its campus will be closed for Thursday and Friday.

"Students who cannot leave campus should check with residence hall directors for more information. Mid-term exams for Thurs. and Fri. will be rescheduled," the college said.

York 1 Schools will be closed on Thursday. The Clover School District closed three schools that were not on a separate water system: Crowders Creek Elementary, Oakridge Elementary, and Oakridge Middle School.

Those schools will have an e-learning day to make up for the missed day on February 17.

The Town of Fort Mill announced additional closures and cancellations for Wednesday evening, including:

Softball games being played Wednesday evening at Cherry Park in Rock Hill were canceled

Harris Street Park, Doby's Bridge Park and Steele Street Park bathroom facilities were closed until further notice

Drinking fountains should not be used

Parks and rec practices and games were canceled through Thursday

Residents and businesses near the water main break may be experiencing limited or no water service.

Crews will work through the night to make repairs, officials said. They hope to have repairs completed Thursday but stressed it could take an unknown amount of time to get the system replenished.

An estimated 12 million gallons of water were lost and causing shortages to 125,000 customers.

"The break has resulted in low water pressure and in some cases no water for customers," the post read.

"There is a boil water advisory now in effect for all water customers throughout York County, due to reduced water pressure resulting from the water main break at the Rock Hill water filter plant," the city posted.

"The advisory is in effect until further notice as a precaution. Instructions for purifying water by boiling are available on the SCDHEC website," the post read.

The boil water advisory is in effect for Rock Hill, York County, City of York, Tega Cay, Fort Mill, and the Catawba Indian Nation. The Town of Clover has informed its residents that they should not be affected.

How to Purify Bacteria Contaminated Water by Boiling:

Bring water to a rolling boil and keep it there for at least 1 full minute. Then, let it cool before using.

Stop using appliances and equipment that use drinkable water, such as dishwashers, icemakers, tea brewers and coffee makers.

Use disposable paper, plastic or foam plates, cups, forks, etc.

Prepare food using water that has been boiled.

Wash hands with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Wash, rinse and sanitize pots, pans and other equipment with water that has been boiled and cooled.

Brush your teeth with either boiled or bottled water.

Officials recommend not using the water to bath until at least Thursday.

TRENDING ON WCNC.COM

'Brushing' scam delivers mysterious packages to doorsteps

9-year-old charged with 5 counts of first-degree murder in Illinois

'Somebody's got a Bigfoot' | Man claims tracks in woods were not made by human or animal