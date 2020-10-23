Dolly partners to bring more awareness to breast cancer in new song

TENNESSEE, USA — Just in time for the last week of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the queen of country is partnering with several artists to bring more awareness to breast cancer.
Dolly Parton is working with Jordin Sparks, Monica, Rita Wilson and Sara Evans in a new song "Pink."
All of the proceeds from the song will benefit the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
The powerful, new song imagines a day when the color "pink" will just be another color and not a ribbon to remember a loved one.
In East Tennessee, the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be virtual this year.
The event will include a "Spirit Week" leading up to the virtual race on Oct. 31.
There will also be a mile-long car parade.