As the number of people diagnosed with diabetes increases, so does the amount of people using inhalable insulin to treat the disease.

A recent report by KMSP-TV found insulins and their delivery devices have been improving drastically. The report focused on one man who uses Afrezza, which does not require a needle or pump. It's taken through an inhaler that contains small particles that enter the lungs. From there, the insulin gets into the bloodstream quickly, according to the TV station.

Previous: Lack of insulin could affect 40 million people with diabetes worldwide by 2030, study finds

Inhalable insulin isn’t new. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2015 that the Food and Drug Administration approved rapid-acting inhaled insulin.

Afrezza is not for anyone younger than 18 years old, according to its website.

Even as medical improvements are made, however, medical costs remain a worry.

The cost of insulin for a person with Type 1 Diabetes nearly doubled in the span of five years, according to a study by the nonprofit Health Care Cost Institute.

Related: Insulin prices nearly doubled in 5 years, study finds

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.