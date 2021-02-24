Heart Awareness Month: Broken Heart Syndrome

We associate a broken heart with being sad or lonely. However, broken heart syndrome is a real heart disease and it can happen at any moment.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Can you actually have a broken heart? Yes, health experts call it broken heart syndrome.

Dr. Ryan Wilson practices interventional cardiology at Prisma Health. He says broken heart syndrome is an uncommon disease that has been around for about 30 years.

"What happens typically is people present symptoms as if they have a heart attack," said Prisma Health Cardiologist Dr. Ryan Wilson. "They have a sudden onset of chest pain, often described as crushing chest pain, often associated with shortness of breath, or sweating."

Anyone can experience the disease, but it's most common in postmenopausal women.

"The interesting thing is it happens soon after some emotional or traumatic event," explained Dr. Wilson.

Dr. Wilson has treated four patients who have broken heart syndrome in the Midlands. One of them shared her experience living with the disease.

"We had a few guests over, and we had dinner," said Shirley Lewis. "I started feeling like I had acid reflux or indigestion, and it wouldn't go away when I took some medicine. I said, whatever is in my chest is not going away, honey I need to go to the emergency room."

Lewis says doctors told her that attack was caused by coping with her son and mother's loss, who died three months apart in 2017. Lewis says she gets checked regularly, and she is doing much better now. Both Lewis and Dr. Wilson encourage people to get their hearts checked frequently.