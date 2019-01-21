The secret to eternal youth may have finally been revealed and the answer might be in the blood of young people.

It’s a controversial new treatment that may hold promise, but at a price. And it’s available in Houston.

Here’s how it works: Plasma from young people between 16 and 25 is transfused into patients over 30 as part of a clinical trial called “Ambrosia.”

The treatment costs $8,000 for one liter or $12,000 for two.

Dr. Jesse Karmazin told CBS New York the “young blood” may turn back the hands of time.

He claims human subjects who’ve had it say they feel amazing and that he’s seen evidence of reversing the aging process in rats.

“They’re actually younger in sort of every way. Their brains are younger, their hearts, their hair – if it was gray it turns dark again,” the doctor claims.

Dr. Sharon Sha is a Stanford researcher who says they have seen evidence of improvement in functional ability for Alzheimer’s patients who receive young blood.

“It’s all very exciting that there can be components in blood that can be healing,” Dr. Sha told CBS New York.

“We found that it was safe and feasible to administer infusions of young plasma weekly,” Dr. Sharon Sha explained.

But not everyone is sold on the idea.

“Scientific evidence has shown human-to-human plasma transfusion come with associated risks,” said Dr. Hooman Khorasani who supports plasma injections for patients using their own blood but advises against any human-to-human plasma transfusion or subcutaneous injections for elective cosmetic purposes.

“Plasma transfusions, in particular, increase the rate of exposure to pathogens and immunologic and autoimmune reactions,” Dr. Khorasani told CBS New York.

Experts agree. There is still more research that needs to be done regarding the effectiveness of young blood transfusions.

Read more at CBS New York.