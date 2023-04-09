Emily Kate McKinney was diagnosed with metastatic neuroblastoma when she was 16 months old.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Chris and Stefanie McKinney's Kennesaw home is always busy. With two daughters and three dogs running around, they have their hands full every day of the week. Before the young couple's youngest daughter, Emily Kate, was born, they had complications having other children.

“We lost four babies in between Maddie and Emily Kate," Stefanie said. "So when I heard Emily Kate's heartbeat on the sonogram, I was excited, I was scared, but we were just so thrilled."

Since then, the McKinneys have moved and home-schooled their eldest child, Maddie, in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was a different time, before Emily Kate was a toddler. While Stefanie was celebrating a birthday in December, she had a different feeling.

"On the back of Emily Kate's neck, she had what looked like a pea was stuck under her skin," Stefanie said. “For about eight weeks, we went to the pediatrician’s office twice a week, and noticed it was getting worse. The lab came back with the lymph nodes and she has metastatic neuroblastoma."

Neuroblastoma typically affects kids under the age of five. Emily Kate was just 16 months old when she was diagnosed. According to the Mayo Clinic, neuroblastoma is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body. Some forms of the disease can go away on their own, while others require treatment.

For nearly the last two years now, Emily Kate and her parents have gone from home here to the hospital at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, looking for answers, hope and healing.

"It’s either fight or flight, and both of us said we’d fight," Chris said. “She's had three rounds of chemotherapy, which is a total of nine cycles. Each one was every three weeks. All the doctors are very hopeful, but all the hope in the world -- and we’re hopeful. Just knowing there’s a possibility for things to take a turn, it eats you alive.”

Emily Kate has scans every three months to check on the status of the cancer. She's seen doctors all across the country. Her parents have taken Emily Kate and her sister to Disney World and other places to try and inject some fun into an otherwise difficult time.

"She still has some active cancer in her neck showing in her lymph nodes," Stefanie said. "It's been there since after her surgery, which was almost a year ago to date. It's not diminishing but it's not getting worse."

That comes as welcome news for the McKinneys who are too busy to settle down, as they watch and wait and hope and help others.



“Part of our fight now is fighting to make sure other kids have that same accessibility to any hospital they need to get to,” Stefanie said. "Now we're in a wonderful place where we can fight for other kids and other families and research and funding and cures."