FLETCHER, N.C. — Multiple cases of Legionnaires' disease are being reported by people who went to the NC Mountain State Fair in western North Carolina, health officials said.

The event took place from September 6 to September 15 in Fletcher, which is south of Asheville.

The Buncombe and Henderson County Health Departments along with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) were investigating. One person has died.

"We don’t yet know whether people might have been exposed to Legionella bacteria at the NC Mountain State Fair," said State Epidemiologist Dr. Zack Moore. "As a precaution, we are recommending that anyone who went to the fair and has symptoms of pneumonia, like cough, fever or shortness of breath, see a doctor right away and talk with them about Legionnaires’ disease."

Legionnaires’ disease is a form of bacterial pneumonia or lung infection. One may develop the illness by breathing in mist or accidentally swallowing water into the lungs that contains Legionella bacteria.

More than 150 cases of Legionnaires’ disease are reported in North Carolina each year, according to NCDHHS. It's a serious illness, but it can be treated effectively with antibiotics.

People at highest risk for Legionnaires' disease include those who are:

50 years or older

Current or former smokers

Dealing with chronic lung disease or weakened immune system

To find out more information or report a possible case of Legionnaires' disease, call the Division of Public Health at (919) 733-3419 or your local health department.

