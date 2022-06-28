CDC activates emergency operations center in response to monkeypox

At least seven cases have been confirmed in Georgia.

ATLANTA — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to the rise in monkeypox cases across the U.S.

"This action stands up the CDC’s command center for monitoring and coordinating the emergency response to monkeypox and mobilizing additional CDC personnel and resources," the CDC said in a release. "CDC’s activation of the EOC allows the agency to further increase operational support for the response to meet the outbreak’s evolving challenges."

According to the CDC, more than 300 of its staff will collaborate with health partners locally, nationally and internationally to further help with the outbreak.

On the same day the federal public health agency enacted it's EOC, Georgia confirmed two new cases of the virus.

Georgia's Department of Public Health said there are seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in Georgia. Globally, there are 4,357 confirmed cases of Monkeypox across 48 countries, territories, and areas as of Monday.

Monkeypox was initially reported in the United States in Massachusetts last month, who had traveled internationally, officials said.