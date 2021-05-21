The CDC said poultry like chicken and ducks can carry salmonella germs even if they look healthy and clean.

ATLANTA — The CDC is investigating salmonella outbreaks across 43 states, including Georgia.



The agency believes the outbreaks are likely linked to people keeping backyard chickens. So far, 163 people have reported getting sick, including nine from Georgia.

Bulloch, Chatham, Clayton, Emanuel, Evans, Hall and White counties have all reported cases. No deaths have been reported.

The CDC is urging people to know the risks of keeping live poultry and use the proper safety measures.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness, according to the CDC.