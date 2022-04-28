CDC survey shows exacerbated mental health concerns in US high school students

The issues don’t just disappear, even as the world works to return to pre-pandemic status.

Example video title will go here for this video

And as Dr. Leslie Taylor, a psychologist with UT Physicians, points out – those issues don’t just disappear, even as the world works to return to pre-pandemic status.

“Prior to the pandemic and the decade prior, we were seeing increased suicidal ideation among youth, alarming rates,” Taylor said. “And we continued to see increased severity over the pandemic, particularly in adolescent girls.”

The survey revealed more than a third of high school students in the U.S. experienced poor mental health, at least most of the time, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

44% of students felt persistent sadness or hopelessness

20% of teens seriously considered suicide

10% of students had attempted suicide

Taylor said it wasn’t just fears over COVID, but the increased cases of abuse and domestic violence during pandemic restrictions, that contributed to a rise in mental health issues among teens.

She wants teens to be reassured that feelings of sadness and anxiety are normal and fleeting.

But a person should seek professional help if their eating or sleeping habits change, they no longer enjoy activities they used to, they have feelings of hopelessness or they feel disproportionate rage, anger, or resentment.

And she said there is another way for parents to offer support.